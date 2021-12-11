Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.39. The company had a trading volume of 258,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

