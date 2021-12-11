Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFNC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

