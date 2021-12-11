Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Trading Down 2%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)’s stock price dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 26,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 50,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

