Skycoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123,476.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $123,476.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.45 or 0.08156578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,288.03 or 1.00043931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.