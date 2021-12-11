SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $732.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce $732.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $765.21 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.87.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

