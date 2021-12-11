Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

