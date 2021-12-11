Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Comparison

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.26 $1.50 billion $8.97 18.11 SiTime $116.16 million 47.66 -$9.37 million $0.66 435.76

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skyworks Solutions and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $212.28, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

