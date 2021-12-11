Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SLTTF remained flat at $$3.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

