Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.95. 101,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$335.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

