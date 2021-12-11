SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 558,533 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of SM Energy worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $588,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2,574.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

