SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $4.20 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $343,701.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 18% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

