SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0030

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 18% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $4.20 million and $343,701.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

CREA (CREA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010260 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.