SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231,050.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.63 million and $231,050.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007071 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.