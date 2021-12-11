SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $349,977.61 and $20.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

