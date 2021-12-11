Snowball Market Cap Tops $3.82 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $63,237.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,322,500 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,241 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

