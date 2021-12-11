Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.23.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 805,567 shares of company stock worth $275,654,001. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $371.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.