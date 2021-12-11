SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001396 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

