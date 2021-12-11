Soda Coin Price Tops $0.0137 (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $24.19 million and $346,935.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

