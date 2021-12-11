Solaris Hits One Day Volume of $84,180.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Solaris has a market capitalization of $334,639.39 and approximately $84,180.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solaris has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

