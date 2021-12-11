Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.16. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.32 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.