SORA Validator Token Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $179,747.26 and $56,032.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SORA Validator Token Coin Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 406,440 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

