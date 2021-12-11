Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,065,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,298. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

