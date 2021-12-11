SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.48

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.02 ($0.15). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 11.02 ($0.15), with a volume of 883,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.45.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.