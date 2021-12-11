SparkPoint Trading Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and $216,612.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

