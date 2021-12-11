SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $31,068.05 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $31,068.05 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,843,386 coins and its circulating supply is 10,615,461 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

