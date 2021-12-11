SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.31% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of WIP opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

