SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2,213.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,944 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $29.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.