SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

