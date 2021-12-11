SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $79.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

