SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $507.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $405.35 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

