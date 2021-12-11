Spectrum Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $22,373.35 and $3,156.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00320646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

