Spendcoin (SPND) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

