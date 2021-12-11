SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $622,622.98 and approximately $201.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.01 or 0.98954957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00281565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00398614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00159924 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001829 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

