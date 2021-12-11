Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXSF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $152.20 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.38.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

