Spire Wealth Management Buys 491 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $371.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

