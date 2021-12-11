Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

NYSE TSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $102.91 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

