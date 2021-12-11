Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

