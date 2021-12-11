Spire Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

