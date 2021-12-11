Spire Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

