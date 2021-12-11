Spire Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of SDOG opened at $52.54 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.