Spire Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

