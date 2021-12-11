Spire Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

