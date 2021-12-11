Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.