Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

