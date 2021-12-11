Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,820 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.11% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.57 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

