Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.