Spire Wealth Management Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $297.42 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

