Spire Wealth Management Sells 700 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $255.26 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.28 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

