Spire Wealth Management Sells 732 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

ZM stock opened at $185.25 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $175.27 and a one year high of $451.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

