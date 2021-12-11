Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,121 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 2.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.91. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

